Not quite the ghetto fabulous Wii cooler we saw before, this Brando Crystal Wii cooler acts both as a stand for your console and a fan to cool it off. Best of all there's loads of Blue LED light streaming up around the base into your Wii.

You say tacky, but the case-modder inside of you says uber cool. Too bad that guy's never coming out again thanks to the fact that you have a wife and you're over the age of 20.

Product Page [Brando]