Take one look at Brando's USB Rota-Rota Hub + Card Reader and you can see how useful it is. Each of its three USB ports can be rotated 90 degrees to give you plenty of room to plug in, and then when you rotate them back they nestle themselves into this easily portable 2-inch cube. Plus it supports SD, CompactFlash, XT, Memory Stick and even microSD cards without an adapter. Not a bad deal for $17.

Product Page [Brando]