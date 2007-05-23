Brando Goes Balls over Hubs, Card Readers

It's ball day over at Brando, which is why they've just released a USB Ball Hub and a USB Ball Card Reader.

These are exactly like they sound: a USB card reader and a USB hub, both shaped like balls. The reader flips up and open to reveal different ports to plug into and includes microSD, miniSD, and M2 support. The hub, on the other hand, is just a USB hub that lets you plug in things at different angles so they don't bump up against each other.

The last time we saw so much of Brando's balls was on the set of the original Superman.

