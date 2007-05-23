Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Brando Goes Balls over Hubs, Card Readers

brandoballs.jpgIt's ball day over at Brando, which is why they've just released a USB Ball Hub and a USB Ball Card Reader.

These are exactly like they sound: a USB card reader and a USB hub, both shaped like balls. The reader flips up and open to reveal different ports to plug into and includes microSD, miniSD, and M2 support. The hub, on the other hand, is just a USB hub that lets you plug in things at different angles so they don't bump up against each other.

The last time we saw so much of Brando's balls was on the set of the original Superman. â€“ Jason Chen

USB Hub [Brando]
USB Reader [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles