Looking for a pair of speakers to jazz up your desktop? Boynq's new motion-sensitive Saturn could do the trick. The spherical speaker must be standing upright in order to pump out audio. To turn it off, you place the sphere on its back. Sure, they sound gimmicky, but at least the speakers will keep your desktop tidy since they're USB-powered. And in addition to your computer, they'll also connect to any device with a 3.5mm audio-out.

Product Page [via Everything USB]