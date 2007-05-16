Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

boynq_toast_drive.jpgWe likes us some crispy crunchy toast slathered with creamy butter around here, so we were immediately attracted to this Toastit flash card reader from Boynq. The product's site says it's pour homme, which is fancy Frenchie talk meaning "for man," and we can see why, because it has the word "tit" in it and it also mentions boinking, although they really need to learn how to spell that word.

Besides its attractive and evocative retro look, this little card reader can accommodate most flash cards, and will cost you a whole lot less than your average boinking, just $30. Too bad it doesn't pop up the flash card once it's finished burning its data within. But they've got to be kidding about that brand name, right? Boynq? â€“ Charlie White

Boynq has new take on card reader [ubergizmo, via technabob]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

