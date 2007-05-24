Bose Wants to Bring Surround Sound to Your Office Chair

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The folks at Bose have filed a new patent designed to mount a surround sound system onto the headrest of a seat. We've seen cars with surround sound set ups before (Bose even has their Psychoacoustics technology used in car speakers), but this time around they're relying on an electroacoustical transducer to deliver the 5.1 bang. The system will also have potential for hooking up to a cellphone and can be embedded in anything from a car seat to an office chair, making it that much easier to ignore your office coworkers (or backseat drivers).

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

