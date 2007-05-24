Bose Wants to Bring Surround Sound to Your Office Chair

The folks at Bose have filed a new patent designed to mount a surround sound system onto the headrest of a seat. We've seen cars with surround sound set ups before (Bose even has their Psychoacoustics technology used in car speakers), but this time around they're relying on an electroacoustical transducer to deliver the 5.1 bang. The system will also have potential for hooking up to a cellphone and can be embedded in anything from a car seat to an office chair, making it that much easier to ignore your office coworkers (or backseat drivers).

