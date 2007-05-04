Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Bose Gives Media Centre to FCC in a Ferrari

bose-media-system-ferrari.jpgBose recently sent their new in-car media centre to regulators at the US Federal Communications Commission for testing. The car they sent it in? A Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. Bose sure knows how to wow 'em, eh? You can't distract us from your product, Bose, no matter how much you try!

Their Media Centre uses Gracenote and AMG metadata to figure out what exactly it is you're listening to, and loads up with maps from Navteq. It also has a TV tuner, which is sure to be one of the more dangerous additions to the car-electronics lineup in some time. â€“Adam Frucci

Bose Filing [FCC]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles