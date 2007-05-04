Bose Gives Media Centre to FCC in a Ferrari

Bose recently sent their new in-car media centre to regulators at the US Federal Communications Commission for testing. The car they sent it in? A Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. Bose sure knows how to wow 'em, eh? You can't distract us from your product, Bose, no matter how much you try!

Their Media Centre uses Gracenote and AMG metadata to figure out what exactly it is you're listening to, and loads up with maps from Navteq. It also has a TV tuner, which is sure to be one of the more dangerous additions to the car-electronics lineup in some time.

Bose Filing [FCC]