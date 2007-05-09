Boomerang-Shaped Microsoft oPhone Takes Cellphone World by Storm

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Behold the Microsoft oPhone. "This phone breaks every paradigm we've ever had," earnestly intones the Microsoft employee on this video spoof shown at Mix '07, a conference held by Microsoft for Web designers, developers and decision-makers in Las Vegas last week. Judging from this video, it looks like the company might just have a sense of humor.

Breaking paradigms? That's about the only truth about the oPhone, a goofy phantasyFone that's sure to blow all those other boomerang-shaped cellphones out of the water. If they'd just equip the thing with 3G connectivity rather than the iPhone designers' choice of the woefully slow EDGE network, many people would like it better than the iPhone, no matter how crazy and unusable it is. â€“ Charlie White

The Windows Mobile oPhone Video [InsideMicrosoft]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

