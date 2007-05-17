Boombox/Briefcase Concept Would Make M.C. Hammer Proud

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

briefbox1.jpgOh how Kevin Byrd teases us with his wicked boombox/briefcase ("briefbox/boomcase") concept. While it's not actually a ghetto blaster melded with a classy briefcase (which would be just about the coolest thing ever to bring to a board meeting), carrying it to work would definitely put a little bit more spring in my step. Hell, I wouldn't even need to put anything inside of it, I'd just walk around with it empty, satisfied with its sweetness. Another box shot after the jump.

Kevin Byrd's Briefbox/Boomcase [Epidemik Coalition]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

