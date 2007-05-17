Boombox/Briefcase Concept Would Make M.C. Hammer Proud

Oh how Kevin Byrd teases us with his wicked boombox/briefcase ("briefbox/boomcase") concept. While it's not actually a ghetto blaster melded with a classy briefcase (which would be just about the coolest thing ever to bring to a board meeting), carrying it to work would definitely put a little bit more spring in my step. Hell, I wouldn't even need to put anything inside of it, I'd just walk around with it empty, satisfied with its sweetness. Another box shot after the jump.

Kevin Byrd's Briefbox/Boomcase [Epidemik Coalition]