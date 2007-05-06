BlueQ: Skinnable Bluetooth Wristband

The BlueQ is a vibrating Bluetooth wristband. Made for those times that you have a phone stowed away in your purse or backpack, the wristband vibrates with incoming callsâ€”which works for about 30 hours on standby.

But the more interesting feature is that the wristband can accept user-created Qskins.

Using the company's online template, customers can upload their photos of choice to be printed on specially packaged Qskin paper. Sure, it's a total novelty. But in a time when white, silver and black are still at the height of electronic fashion, we applaud a company that's focused on offering a product that can be skinned without the help of third parties.

While there is no word on pricing yet, we hope that the BlueQ is priced cheaply with plenty of free Qskins thrown in. Look for them at retailers soon.



Product Page [BlueQ]