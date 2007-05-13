The BlueBox MiJam Mini Keyz is a new product within the MiJam lineâ€”music generators that hook up to iPods for realtime audio jamming along with your favorite tunes.

The Mini Keyz is a synthesizer edition, providing 8 style-adjustable notes and a package of simple tempo-controllable drum loops to enhance that freestyle rap you busted out in Garageband. The resulting opus can be played through the MiJam's headphone port into a packaged speaker or something bigger for the whole world to hear.

And for $20, we would have bought a unit for a lame-ass DJ we saw the other night who was mixing his prebuilt iPod playlist with pure consumer-level artistry.

Product Page [via ilounge]