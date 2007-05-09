Blackboard Wall Clock Does Two Things at Once

We've seen plenty of higher-tech solutions to the problem of leaving messages for others in your household, but this multipurpose Blackboard Wall Clock looks like a simple way to take care of two things at once.

The 9-inch square clock was created by English sculptor Richard Miller out of a hunk of Pennsylvania blank slate, so it almost qualifies as a work of art as well as a space-saving communications device. But you'd think for $80, at least they would have included an eraser.

Product Page [Eco Artware, via The Uber Review]