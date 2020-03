Hola amigos. Just a quick word that Verizon has released the BlackBerry 8830 World Edition for $299 after rebate to its stores today. If you're interested, take a look at our world edition review complete with sexy, sexy voiceover by our own Jesus.

Kevin over at jkOnTheRun says he sees a mention of another $100 rebate on the site, but we're not sure if that's kosher. Let us know if you see anything.

