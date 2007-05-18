Black Helicopters Following Bush Jam Phones, Hover in Silent Mode

When our esteemed leader visits the terrorist nation of Australia in September to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, a helicopter that jams cellphone signals within the span of a football field will tail his motorcade. The measure is intended to counter cellphone-detonated bomb attacks, but I mean, now don't the turrists know they have a few months to work around the whole dead mobile deal?

Plus, if they want to find him, won't the massive rolling mobile outage give a pretty good indication of his position? That said, I'd like to borrow the gear next time I hit the airport.

