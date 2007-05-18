Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Black Helicopters Following Bush Jam Phones, Hover in Silent Mode

blackheli.jpgWhen our esteemed leader visits the terrorist nation of Australia in September to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, a helicopter that jams cellphone signals within the span of a football field will tail his motorcade. The measure is intended to counter cellphone-detonated bomb attacks, but I mean, now don't the turrists know they have a few months to work around the whole dead mobile deal?

Plus, if they want to find him, won't the massive rolling mobile outage give a pretty good indication of his position? That said, I'd like to borrow the gear next time I hit the airport. – Matt Buchanan

Banned: Mobile calls while Bush in Sydney [ZDNet Australia via Slashdot]
Image via ASM

