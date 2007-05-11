Better to Squeeze a Key Light LED Keychain Than Curse the Darkness

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

If you often find yourself fumbling and stumbling around in the dark with your keys in hand, why not add a rather illuminating key to your keyring? This one's an LED flashlight shaped just like a key, and fits right in with all the others.

It's made of tough Lexon, the same stuff of which they make football helmets, and with a simple squeeze it lights your path and even scares away that monster under the bed. Best of all, the thing's only $11, available in beige or dark gray. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Pure Modern, via Oh Gizmo]

