Better to Squeeze a Key Light LED Keychain Than Curse the Darkness



If you often find yourself fumbling and stumbling around in the dark with your keys in hand, why not add a rather illuminating key to your keyring? This one's an LED flashlight shaped just like a key, and fits right in with all the others.

It's made of tough Lexon, the same stuff of which they make football helmets, and with a simple squeeze it lights your path and even scares away that monster under the bed. Best of all, the thing's only $11, available in beige or dark gray.

