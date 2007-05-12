Better Shots of the Pantech Double LCD Touchpad Phone

Remember the Pantech IM-R200 double LCD phone with touchscreen keys? You know, the one that gives you tactile feedback on the touchscreen so you can actually see what's going on? AVING hassome nicer pictures of the screen, showing off various styles of keypads that you can change to.

We're hoping there's more than just keypad styles on the touchscreenâ€”maybe some kinda QWERTY or somethingâ€”but we do see that it looks different when a call is in effect. Head over to check out more pics.

Bonus shot after the jump.

