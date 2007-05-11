Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Bestilt Xbox Motion Sensing Mod Pics Surface

xbox_mods_pics_front.jpg

Here's that Bestilt controller mod, whose motion-sensing tricks we showed you in a video yesterday, and now today they've posed for their first pics. The controller attachments will be available next week from Total Console in your choice of black or white for $37.99.

If you're inclined to take off the bottom of your Xbox 360 controller and solder these wires in place, your Xbox 360 might be able to do Nintendo Wii-like tricks. Too bad none of the Xbox 360 games were specifically written for motion sensing. Could be awkward, but we'll reserve judgment. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Total Console]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles