Bestilt Xbox Motion Sensing Mod Pics Surface

Here's that Bestilt controller mod, whose motion-sensing tricks we showed you in a video yesterday, and now today they've posed for their first pics. The controller attachments will be available next week from Total Console in your choice of black or white for $37.99.

If you're inclined to take off the bottom of your Xbox 360 controller and solder these wires in place, your Xbox 360 might be able to do Nintendo Wii-like tricks. Too bad none of the Xbox 360 games were specifically written for motion sensing. Could be awkward, but we'll reserve judgment.

Product Page [Total Console]