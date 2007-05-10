Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Bestilt 360: Motion Sensing for Xbox 360 Now Ready to Rock, Roll, Pitch and Yaw

Remember the Xilt, the hack to Wiimotize your Xbox 360 controller? Well, this is not it. At least, it seems that while Xilt 360 is still coming soon, Total Console has released the Bestilt 360. Same concept: "simply" solder it to the bottom part of your Xbox 360 pad, activate it with a switch and have fun awkwardly controlling games that weren't designed for motion sensing in the first place.

The Bestilt 360 will start shipping on May 14 from New York City and is available now for pre-order for $37.99. Wii Sports, Zelda and Mario Galaxy are not included and will never be. â€“ Jesus Diaz

Product Page [Total Console]

