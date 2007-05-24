Belkin Site Makes FM Transmitters Slightly Cooler

I hate FM transmitters for iPods, but I think Belkin's new service might make me hate them a little bit less. The company today launched a website that tells you what FM stations are the cleanest (i.e. least active) in your area. I'd like to see this combined with Google Maps, so that I'd know when and where to switch channels along an 800-mile road trip.

Of course, this is Belkin's tacit acknowledgment that the better bet would probably be frequency-hopping FM transmitters like the newly announced Kensington QuickSeek, which we told you about. Still, it should be helpful. My Best FM Stations provides various options in each vicinity, so that if pesky pirates ever pop up on the airwaves to feed you some truth, you'll have somewhere else to turn.

My Best FM Stations [Belkin]