Belkin Site Makes FM Transmitters Slightly Cooler

pumpupthevolume.jpgI hate FM transmitters for iPods, but I think Belkin's new service might make me hate them a little bit less. The company today launched a website that tells you what FM stations are the cleanest (i.e. least active) in your area. I'd like to see this combined with Google Maps, so that I'd know when and where to switch channels along an 800-mile road trip.

Of course, this is Belkin's tacit acknowledgment that the better bet would probably be frequency-hopping FM transmitters like the newly announced Kensington QuickSeek, which we told you about. Still, it should be helpful. My Best FM Stations provides various options in each vicinity, so that if pesky pirates ever pop up on the airwaves to feed you some truth, you'll have somewhere else to turn. – Wilson Rothman

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

