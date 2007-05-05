Belkin iPod Cases Support Fight Against Breast Cancer

If you or your lady were going to buy an iPod nano armband or an iPod Nano case anyway, why not buy a pink one and support breast cancer research at the same time? These aren't pink because Belkin's trying to appeal to ladies (though that could be a side benefit), they're pink because of the breast cancer connection. Please, protect your iPod and the boobies. Especially the boobies. Steve Jobs doesn't come out on stage and whip a new one of those out of his pocket every year.

Press Release [Belkin]