Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Belkin iPod Cases Support Fight Against Breast Cancer

belkinipodbreast.jpg

If you or your lady were going to buy an iPod nano armband or an iPod Nano case anyway, why not buy a pink one and support breast cancer research at the same time? These aren't pink because Belkin's trying to appeal to ladies (though that could be a side benefit), they're pink because of the breast cancer connection. Please, protect your iPod and the boobies. Especially the boobies. Steve Jobs doesn't come out on stage and whip a new one of those out of his pocket every year. â€“ Jason Chen

Press Release [Belkin]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles