Belkin 3-in-1 Adapter Replaces Those Cables

usbadapterkit.jpgThree different flavours of USB usually means you have three different cables laying around to handle all of your gadgets at any given time. That is usually fine at home, but once you hit the road things can get messy. I once saw a man with a little USB party going on at the airport with his iPod, Blackberry, card reader and mouseâ€”it was sad, really. The 3-in-1 USB travel adapter kit can eliminate the need for a bunch of different cables with the three adapters that cover the entire USB spectrum. It even includes a cute and handy carrying pouch. $US23. â€“Travis Hudson

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

