Belkin 3-in-1 Adapter Replaces Those Cables

Three different flavours of USB usually means you have three different cables laying around to handle all of your gadgets at any given time. That is usually fine at home, but once you hit the road things can get messy. I once saw a man with a little USB party going on at the airport with his iPod, Blackberry, card reader and mouseâ€”it was sad, really. The 3-in-1 USB travel adapter kit can eliminate the need for a bunch of different cables with the three adapters that cover the entire USB spectrum. It even includes a cute and handy carrying pouch. $US23.

Product Page [Via Everything USB]