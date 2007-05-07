Before You Ask, It's Fake: Portable GameCube Advance

At first glance, we thought the Portable GameCube Advance was the product of console miniaturizer Benjamin Heckendorn, who has shrunk some of our favorites into nearly portable packages.

But the Portable GameCube Advance is really the work of a random email tipster...surely not just a Photoshop rendition...but an entirely ready-to-go product complete with external OLED display and MP3 playback that will be in stores any day now.

Hit the jump for a picture of the music functions in action.

In the case that this surely real product isn't real, look for Chinese OEM rip offs at a website near you.

Portable GameCube Advance [techeblog]