Beer Mug Night Light Keeps Kids Safe

22776.jpegThis is wrong on so many different levels, but Lamps Plus is now selling a night light that comes in the shape of a frosty brew. Traditionally night lights are used for children who are afraid of the dark, so beer isn't really an appropriate theme for kids, but regardless the $15 night light will remind the little tykes who is in the next room over waiting with the belt.

Yesterday we saw a more traditional beer mug lamp and I pondered why these beer lamps have so much head, and I think i realized it. If there is not head on the beer lamp it will just look like a giant mug of piss, and nobody likes that. –Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via nerd approved]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

