Beer Mug Night Light Keeps Kids Safe

This is wrong on so many different levels, but Lamps Plus is now selling a night light that comes in the shape of a frosty brew. Traditionally night lights are used for children who are afraid of the dark, so beer isn't really an appropriate theme for kids, but regardless the $15 night light will remind the little tykes who is in the next room over waiting with the belt.

Yesterday we saw a more traditional beer mug lamp and I pondered why these beer lamps have so much head, and I think i realized it. If there is not head on the beer lamp it will just look like a giant mug of piss, and nobody likes that.

Product Page [Via nerd approved]