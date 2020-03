Memorial Day, that is a drinking holiday, right? Hell, nowadays what holiday isn't a drinking holiday? On this long weekend make sure nobody touches your brew with this beer burglar alarm system. It is a proximity sensor that attaches to a sensor and will go off if anyone gets near the beer. It includes a standard siren or a voice alarm that sounds like a member of the mafia. Intimidating, indeed. $10.

Beer Burlar Alarm [Gadgetizer]