Bearaphin Skins + Emotibuds = Cutest iPod nano Ever

These Bearaphin skins for 2G iPod nanos kind of remind me of the Care Bears, but on a bad acid trip, with their bright colors and animals sketched on their tummies. There's some function to the drug-induced cuteness, however, as the skins protect your screen and click wheel to boot, and you can wrap your headphones around their little not-honey-covered paws for easy storage. Plus, it comes with a neck strap!

If your cuteness-addled brain needs still more exploding out of your pocket (or ears), just slap some Emotibuds on your earbudsâ€”they look like they'll fit on most earbuds, so I want to see them on some Shure E500PTH'sâ€”and even the most jaded passerby should fawnâ€”or pukeâ€”at the sight of your pimped cuted out iPod. All for about $41 total. â€“ Matt Buchanan

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

