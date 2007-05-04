Battlemodo: Simplehuman vs. Old Squeeze Bottle



I think this IR touchless soap dispenser is awesome. The main reason is that when I'm washing dishes, I can re-soap the sponge without squeezing a bottle or hitting a pump. The soap flow is adjustable, depending on how much fluid you want dispensed, and how viscous a soap you're using. The pump even has a timer that blinks for 20 seconds, which is generally how long it takes to get icky germs off of your hand. (To turn it on, you can flip the manual dispenser button while flipping it on.) $US40.



Simplehuman Sensor Soap Pump [Simplehuman]