I think this IR touchless soap dispenser is awesome. The main reason is that when I'm washing dishes, I can re-soap the sponge without squeezing a bottle or hitting a pump. The soap flow is adjustable, depending on how much fluid you want dispensed, and how viscous a soap you're using. The pump even has a timer that blinks for 20 seconds, which is generally how long it takes to get icky germs off of your hand. (To turn it on, you can flip the manual dispenser button while flipping it on.) $US40.
Simplehuman Sensor Soap Pump [Simplehuman]
Battlemodo: Simplehuman vs. Old Squeeze Bottle
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.