Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Battlemodo: Simplehuman vs. Old Squeeze Bottle

IMG_8611WM.JPG
I think this IR touchless soap dispenser is awesome. The main reason is that when I'm washing dishes, I can re-soap the sponge without squeezing a bottle or hitting a pump. The soap flow is adjustable, depending on how much fluid you want dispensed, and how viscous a soap you're using. The pump even has a timer that blinks for 20 seconds, which is generally how long it takes to get icky germs off of your hand. (To turn it on, you can flip the manual dispenser button while flipping it on.) $US40. â€“ Brian Lam

Simplehuman Sensor Soap Pump [Simplehuman]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles