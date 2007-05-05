Battlebot Road Rage on Craigslist

Always wanted to own your own Battlebot but don't have the engineering skills or the wife's permission to build one? Well, now you can buy a pre-mad Battlebot "Road Rage", who fought in two actual seasons of the show and won three matches.

Best of allâ€”as if owning a Battlebot wasn't cool enoughâ€”it's only going to cost you $300 or best offer! And if you know CL, that means people are lowballing him left and right with emails like "I've only got $235, can I pick it up tomorrow?"

Craigslist [Thanks Joe!]