We covered the Energizer USB charger before, but we've got some new details on how it interacts with the software.

Energizer has two widgets, one for Macs and one for Windows, that let you monitor the charge as it's happening—in real time. It's like a mini-episode of 24 happening in your own machine, except instead of bombs getting found, you're making sure you have enough batteries for your Wiimote. Price is still $14.

Energizer Duo [Energizer via Everything USB]