Bathroom Louie Helps you Drop a Deuce

Had enough of the pooping gadgets yet? Yeah, me neither. Bathroom Louie is a little guy who provides a bit of bowel encouragement. It is sound-activated. When bathroom Louie hears some bodily noises he will start making more repulsive noises of his own from every orifice followed by wiggling an a "Hal-le-lu-jah!" at the end. I'm not sure how a pooping toy would encourage my own bodily functions, but regardless, this device is wildly inappropriate in any bathroom. $US21.

