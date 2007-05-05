Barnum Dept: Nothing On Sale for $6.28

It had to happen. Someone is now selling Nothing, and undoubtedly, some suckers are buying it. It's a piece of packaging with a clear plastic sphere sticking out of it that contains absolutely nothing. Well, there's something in there, but it's just the same as what's outside it: thin air. And get this: It costs $6.28. It's Nothing for something!

Heck, if Seinfeld could makes billions of dollars on an entire TV series about nothing, certainly some enterprising entrepreneur can swipe a few thousand from those who want to send a message to their "loved ones." But if there's actually something in there, then this is not nothing, it's something.

So besides being a poor value, it's mislabeled. Might be worth $2 worth of laughs, but not $6.28. Is this that "nothingness" Camus and Hemingway wrote about?

