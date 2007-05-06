Banpresto Aquapict Jellyfish Aquarium

FACT: Every bedroom needs multicolored mood lighting. Why not let the Aquapict Jellyfish Aquarium take care of that for you?

Three silicon jellyfish float randomly, their soft flesh illuminated by LED bulb. One of 12 colors will tantalize the senses eyes as you go Deep...Sea Mode blue.

After two hours of intense pleasure, the Aquapict will be turned off...not by you...but by an automated timer. Though your cologne is really overdoing it. Because any gadget with mood lighting is pretty much "a sure thing". $156

