Balance Concept Phone Merges Dreams With Renders

In case you can't get enough of real cellphones, designer Bence Bogar has a fake one for you to drool over. The concept, a luxury twist/slide smartphone, combines what we've seen in dual-screen phones wiht crazy expensive features.

Specs: two touchscreens with a third display on the back, sliding body that both slides and flips, 400x240 display at 2.8 inches, 5.1-megapixel camera with auto focus, 2x optical zoom, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 512MB internal memory and a microSD slot.

It's a pretty neat design for sure, but whether it will work in the real world where phones are dropped and slammed all over the place is anyone's guess.

Concept Page [Egystudio]