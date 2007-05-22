Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Balance Concept Phone Merges Dreams With Renders

In case you can't get enough of real cellphones, designer Bence Bogar has a fake one for you to drool over. The concept, a luxury twist/slide smartphone, combines what we've seen in dual-screen phones wiht crazy expensive features.

Specs: two touchscreens with a third display on the back, sliding body that both slides and flips, 400x240 display at 2.8 inches, 5.1-megapixel camera with auto focus, 2x optical zoom, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 512MB internal memory and a microSD slot.

It's a pretty neat design for sure, but whether it will work in the real world where phones are dropped and slammed all over the place is anyone's guess. – Jason Chen

Concept Page [Egystudio]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles