Axiom Audio Debuts New Speakers

See that glossy little fella right there? That's Axiom Audio's sexy new M0 PC speaker. The complete package will consist of two satellites and a sub that combined wil deliver 225 watts of power. The M0s will come out this June for $599. That's a lot of money to ask for a pair of cans (the only other pair I can think of priced that high are these), but Axiom is betting the house on their first PC-based speakers. The company also has a wireless (and solar powered) outdoor speaker planned.

The outdoor speaker will cost around $500 to $600 for a pair and it'll come with a 4- to 6-hour battery. They'll connect to an optional solar panel that'll keep them juiced while you enjoy your cup o' lemonade.

If you can't wait for the wireless version, Axiom currently has the water-resistant Algonquin speakers ($300/pair) which are basically wired versions of the latter. It has a 1-inch titanium tweeter and a 6.5-inch aluminum woofer. We didn't get to sample the M0s, so you may want to wait before you spluge, but we hope they sound as good as they look.

