Awesome Tube Slide Should Replace Stairs

Who needs stairs? They're so last century. If I had my druthers, going up a floor in a building would be done via escalator, and going down would be done via slide. Giant tube slides, to be exact. You might think it's impractical, but that would just mean that you've murdered your inner child.

The folks at the Tate Modern Art Gallery in London have very healthy inner children, fortunately. They've gone ahead and installed gigantic tube slides that run from the top of the building all the way to the ground floor. When I get around to building my own home, you can bet that I'm gonna be installing something very similar.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

