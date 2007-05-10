At last night's ITP Grad Show at NYU, we saw this super-sweet project that essentially creates robotic paparazzi. It's a smart robot, as it knows what humans like: skin, and lots of it. It has sensors that detect how much skin someone is showing, and it takes more pictures and yells at them more as a result. Check the video out to see it in action and hear it described by the brilliant/perverted creator.
Auto-Paparazzi Likes Celebrity Cleavage as Much as You
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.