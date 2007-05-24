Automatic Talking, Feeding Dog Bowl

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

talkingbowl.gifWhat happens when you take a talking dog bowl and add automatic feeding to it? You get an Automatic Electronic Pet Feeder with Voice Recorder, of course.

The bowl feeds your dog/cat/baby with three separate trays, which can be programmed to open at 8-, 12-, or 24-hour intervals. That means the maximum you can leave your house for is three days, unless you somehow put enough food in each tray to last more than one day.

Our idea? Make one of these for wives to use when they go away on business trips so their husbands don't starve. No really, we're totally serious. – Jason Chen

Product Page [WildElectronics via Nerd Approved]

