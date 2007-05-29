Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Aussibum is the Wonderbra for Men's Underwear

This video's for the ladies. Australian designer underwear Aussibum is to men's crotch bulges what the Wonderbra is to women's cleavage. Yes. Using space-age technology, you too can increase the size of your bulge when you're at the beach, at the gym, or even in the comfort of your own home.

It's "all natural", with "no rings, string, padding, or anything." It uses all your "own parts" to make your bulge as large as possible. Sounds good to us.

AU: The American's linking to videos of Kerri-Anne? What's going on in this crazy world! -SB

p.s. Ladies? You can't say we never post anything for you anymore. – Jason Chen

Aussiebum Wonderjocks [Random Good Stuff]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles