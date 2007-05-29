Aussibum is the Wonderbra for Men's Underwear

This video's for the ladies. Australian designer underwear Aussibum is to men's crotch bulges what the Wonderbra is to women's cleavage. Yes. Using space-age technology, you too can increase the size of your bulge when you're at the beach, at the gym, or even in the comfort of your own home.

It's "all natural", with "no rings, string, padding, or anything." It uses all your "own parts" to make your bulge as large as possible. Sounds good to us.

AU: The American's linking to videos of Kerri-Anne? What's going on in this crazy world!

p.s. Ladies? You can't say we never post anything for you anymore.

