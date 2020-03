Just when we thought pricing on GPS systems was going down, out comes Audiovox with their new Jensen NVXM1000 navigator. The XM-ready unit comes in at a whopping $800 and features an 8GB drive, a 4-inch screen, and an external SD slot. Unfortunately, there's no Bluetooth, which at $800 is a slight miss. The navigator is expected out soon, though personally my budget screams more for something like this.

