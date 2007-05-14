ATI Radeon HD 2000 Series Launched, from $99 to $399

As expected, the ATI Radeon 2000 series have been launched, starting at less than $99 for the 2400 series, $99 to $199 for the 2600 series and $399 for the ATI Radeon 2900 XT. The new cards come with 65-nm GPU, 512-bit memory bus, second generation Unified Shader Architecture, new Unified Video Decoder for HD multimedia playback and obligatory DirectX 10 support.

Also as expected, none of the models come with the belly dancers that were at the AMD press event in Tunis. Too bad, because maybe that would have distracted us from the fact that the latest Radeon cards seem to get spanked by their NVIDIA counterparts, which apparently offer higher performance and lower consumption while compared to sample cards provided by ATI. In any case, you will find the belly dancer after the jump, along with complete official specs for the 2900 XT.

Belly dancers presenting the ATI Radeon 2000 Series in Tunis, for some reason.

ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT Features & Specifications 700 million transistors on 80nm HS fabrication process

512-bit 8-channel GDDR3/4 memory interface

Ring Bus Memory Controller

Fully distributed design with 1024-bit internal ring bus for memory reads and writes

Optimized for high performance HDR (High Dynamic Range) rendering at high display resolutions

Unified Superscalar Shader Architecture

320 stream processing units

Dynamic load balancing and resource allocation for vertex, geometry, and pixel shaders

Common instruction set and texture unit access supported for all types of shaders

Dedicated branch execution units and texture address processors 128-bit floating point precision for all operations

Command processor for reduced CPU overhead

Shader instruction and constant caches

Up to 80 texture fetches per clock cycle

Up to 128 textures per pixel

Fully associative multi-level texture cache design

DXTC and 3Dc+ texture compression

High resolution texture support (up to 8192 x 8192)

Fully associative texture Z/stencil cache designs

Double-sided hierarchical Z/stencil buffer

Early Z test, Re-Z, Z Range optimization, and Fast Z Clear

Lossless Z & stencil compression (up to 128:1)

Lossless color compression (up to 8:1)

8 render targets (MRTs) with anti-aliasing support

Physics processing support

Full support for Microsoft DirectX 10.0

Shader Model 4.0

Geometry Shaders

Stream Output

Integer and Bitwise Operations

Alpha to Coverage

Constant Buffers

State Objects

Texture Arrays

Dynamic Geometry Acceleration

High performance vertex cache

Programmable tessellation unit

Accelerated geometry shader path for geometry amplification

Memory read/write cache for improved stream output performance

Anti-aliasing features

Multi-sample anti-aliasing (up to 8 samples per pixel)

Up to 24x Custom Filter Anti-Aliasing (CFAA) for improved quality

Adaptive super-sampling and multi-sampling

Temporal anti-aliasing

Gamma correct

Super AA (CrossFire configurations only)

All anti-aliasing features compatible with HDR rendering

CrossFire Multi-GPU Technology

Scale up rendering performance and image quality with 2 or more GPUs

Integrated compositing engine

High performance dual channel interconnect

Texture filtering features

2x/4x/8x/16x high quality adaptive anisotropic filtering modes (up to 128 taps per pixel)

128-bit floating point HDR texture filtering

Bicubic filtering

sRGB filtering (gamma/degamma)

Percentage Closer Filtering (PCF)

Depth & stencil texture (DST) format support

Shared exponent HDR (RGBE 9:9:9:5) texture format support

ATI Avivo HD Video and Display Platform

Two independent display controllers

Drive two displays simultaneously with independent resolutions, refresh rates, color controls and video overlays for each display

Full 30-bit display processing

Programmable piecewise linear gamma correction, color correction, and color space conversion

Spatial/temporal dithering provides 30-bit color quality on 24-bit and 18-bit displays

High quality pre- and post-scaling engines, with underscan support for all display outputs

Content-adaptive de-flicker filtering for interlaced displays

Fast, glitch-free mode switching

Hardware cursor Two integrated dual-link DVI display outputs

Each supports 18-, 24-, and 30-bit digital displays at all resolutions up to 1920x1200 (single-link DVI) or 2560x1600 (dual-link DVI)

Each includes a dual-link HDCP encoder with on-chip key storage for high resolution playback of protected content Two integrated 400 MHz 30-bit RAMDACs

Each supports analog displays connected by VGA at all resolutions up to 2048x1536 HDMI output support

Supports all display resolutions up to 1920x1080

Integrated HD audio controller with multi-channel (5.1) AC3 support, enabling a plug-and-play cable-less audio solution Integrated Xilleon HDTV encoder

Provides high quality analog TV output (component / S-video / composite)

Supports SDTV and HDTV resolutions

Underscan and overscan compensation HD decode for H.264/AVC, VC-1, DivX and MPEG-2 video formats

Flawless DVD, HD DVD, and Blu-Ray playback

Motion compensation and IDCT (Inverse Discrete Cosine Transformation) HD video processing

Advanced vector adaptive per-pixel de-interlacing

De-blocking and noise reduction filtering

Edge enhancement

Inverse telecine (2:2 and 3:2 pull-down correction)

Bad edit correction

High fidelity gamma correction, color correction, color space conversion, and scaling

MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DivX, WMV9, VC-1, and H.264/AVC encoding and transcoding

Seamless integration of pixel shaders with video in real time

VGA mode support on all display outputs

PCI Express x16 bus interface

OpenGL 2.0 support

Product page [AMD]

AMD unveils ATI Radeon HD 2000 [The Register]