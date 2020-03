This one goes out to all of my old school, Pitfall-playing, Space Invader-destroying homies out there. This Atari candle holder is the work of artist Mixko and is not currently for sale, but if you own an Atari joystick you could probably create your own mold Mythbusters-style and begin manufacturing them yourself.

