Remember the XG Station we spotted back at CES? Well, Asus is releasing a desktop version that'll connect to one of Nvidia's 8600 GT cards. The breakout box will let you overclock your video card without having to rely on any software. It fits into a 5.25-inch drive bay in your PC and also keeps track of your card's temperature, fan speed, and overall performance. No word on pricing yet, although Asus plans on demoing the device next week.

