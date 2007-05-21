Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Asuka Tripper V Photo Storage Viewer

tripper_01.jpg

This is the Asuka Tripper V Photo Storage Viewer, hot off the production line in Japan. It's got an 800 x 480-pixel screen and is JPEG, RAW, MPEG-4, MP3 and AAC compatible, as well as MP4s, so it's not just a gizmo for serious photographers.

We've featured both the Canon and the Epson P-5000 before but, at around $660 for 160GB storage, the Asuka is cheaper and roomier (with the Epson, you get half the storage for the same price.) There are also 120GB ($570) and 80GB ($400) models to chose from. These are Japanese prices, so expect to pay a tad more over here. – Ad Dugdale

Asuka Tripper V [PC Watch via Google Translate]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles