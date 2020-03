There are thieves out there everywhere ready to Thomas Crown Affair (yeah it's a verb) your collection of priceless works of art. The Art Guard attaches directly to the wall, and the wire on the backside of the artwork is placed into the Art Guard. It is clipped in and the Art Guard is armed. If the art is removed the device will blare a 120db alarm that is capable of even making dogs squeal. The Art Guard is available in 10-packs for $400.

