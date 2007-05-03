Arriva 'Wireless' iPod Shuffle Headphones

I don't know if it would be legit to actually call these headphones "wireless," but how about "wire free." The headphones attach directly to the iPod shuffle. It is an excellent idea to eliminate the cords, but something would be fishy about seeing someone walking around with what looks like an iPod shuffle grafted to the back of their head. This isn't the actual final design, but Arriva's founder said that final product is very close to what is seen above.

Oxymoronic wireless headphones for Apple's iPod Shuffle II [Crave]