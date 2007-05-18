Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

51iKtisVIQL._AA280_.jpg Behold the Archport Classic. *Cough*. Stylish, isn't it? I see it as the kind of shoe that Max from Hart To Hart would be wearing if he was still alive and they had commissioned Hart To Hart: The Geritol Years and he was schlepping around an old people's home waiting for Jon and Jen ("She's gawjus") to bring him soft fruits and news of Freeway.

The Archport Classic is not just any old shoe, however. As well as being excellent for "working out at the gym or just hanging out" it's got a secret hidden compartment, the Archportâ„¢ cartridge, for you to stash a door key and three credit cards (or similar-sized items, should you be uncreditworthy) or cash. Available in white or Widow Black (Omigod, call Jen and Jon, they murdered someone at the old folks' home!) it'll cost you $79.99 and get you all the envious looks your cataracts can handle at Sunset View. – Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Amazon via Red Ferret]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

