AquaSkipper Lets You Bounce Across the Water

Yesterday, in addition of chillin' with Woz, we checked out some inventions from the Modern Marvels Invent Now Challenge that he was there to judge. One of the ones that caught our eye was the AquaSkipper, a sweet, human-powered water vehicle.

Simply hop up and down and get propelled across the water like some sort of giant waterbug. It looks like a serous amount of fun, and my new goal is getting one in for review for this summer. They're available for purchase now for $500 if you feel like giving it a whirl. â€“Adam Frucci with video by Richard Blakeley

Product Page [AquaSkipper]

