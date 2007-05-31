Apple's iTunes U Means You Can Ditch Class and Still Learn

Our man Chen was on top of the big Apple news last night, that iTunes 7.2 is out, and you can now go to town on DRM-free songs. But with Apple there's always one more thing. This time, the una cosa mas is iTunes U, a hub of academic audiotracks and movies that you can download for free. (Free-free? Yes, no-strings-attached free.)

There are already a handful of participating schools like Stanford, Duke, Texas A&M and of course the Otis College of Art and Design. Content is all over the place, from videos on 3D printing to lectures on Indo-European language, sports psychology and Kant. (I for one am a total sucker for Kurt Paterson's seminal lecture on sludge treatment.)

Although most participants are colleges and universities, the content spans the whole educational gamut. For instance, the University of Southern Florida has a series of literary audio tracks for kids Kindergarten through 12th Grade, that is, from "Jack and Jill" to Charles Dickens.

Maybe you don't go to school—you could still use the free downloads to go all Good Will Hunting and self-educate your ass right into the arms of Minnie Driver. Am I wrong?

