Apple just released some more official details on WWDC, including the time (10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a,m)., the date (June 11), and the topic (a feature-complete version of Leopard). Attendees and developers will get that same feature-complete beta to take home in order to test, and will ship—this is in their own words—this October.

We'll be there in full force to cover the entire keynote as usual. And if you're there, stop by and say hello.