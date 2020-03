As announced in a press release yesterday, the Apple Store today offers an Apple TV with a 160GB hard drive selling for $399, $100 more than the 40GB model. Apple says it can hold "up to 200 hours of video," but could this be a sign that 720p downloads of movies and TV shows are not far behind? Bring on the HDTV downloads, Apple!

AU: It's on sale right now here too, at $579.

