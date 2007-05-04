Apple Still Not Green Enough, According to Greenpeace Wackjobs

Greenpeace reponds to El Jobso's letter declaring Apple a greener company. All that sweet talk just ain't enough for the tree humpers. (Not even the promise of LED backlit LCDs? Ok, fine.) According to their scale, the new measures will bring Apple to a 5.0 on their 10 point scale (that's up from the 2.7 they were ranked at before.)

We're no experts on what's green and what puts the toxic nipple clamp on Mother Earth's sweet teat. But the entire statement is after the jump if you wish to investigate the words straight from the hippie's mouth:

GREENPEACE RESPONDS TO "A GREENER APPLE" Apple Computers, Inc. has publicly declared its new environmental commitment, "A Greener Apple," on its website, at http://www.apple.com/hotnews/agreenerapple/. The announcement would elevate Apple's score on Greenpeace's 'Guide to Greener Electronics,' which will be updated in June, to approximately a 5 (from a previous score of 2.7) out of 10 points. Below is Greenpeace's response to this announcement. Apple has decided to bring us closer to the greener apple that Mac users all over the world have been asking for. Apple's new commitment to environmental transparency and the phase out of the worst chemicals in its product range are genuine steps forward. We look forward to Apple going further to green their existing products, to get non-toxic products on the market, and to announce a worldwide take-back and responsible reuse/recycling policies. We will continue to work with Apple users to ask Apple to do just that. We have seen the enthusiasm with which Apple fans have greeted this campaign, and they have made clear what they want— an Apple which is not just green skin-deep, but green to the core. Greenpeace is asking that Apple re-use or recycle its products at the end of their lifecycles and not allow them to end up in scrap yards or add to the mountains of e-waste that the electronics industry has created. Apple must begin to address these growing problems to ensure that the workers and children of Asia and many developing nations no longer face the unnecessary environmental and health dangers posed by the high-tech industry's waste. Our work is not over until Apple users get that. We look forward to working with the new, greener Apple in future - toward the greening of the entire electronics industry. CONTACT: Steve Smith, Greenpeace, (202) 319-2432, or [email protected]

Lighten up, guys. We can find another planet earth once this one is covered in dead year-old iPod carcasses.